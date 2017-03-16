Newsvine

Florida VA Rails Against Hanging President Trump Photo, Removes Image

Seeded by Dreamz-515634
Seeded on Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:45 AM
A group of many veterans surrounded the unofficial ceremony that resulted in the images of the President and Secretary being hung properly in the wall in the placeholders left vacant after President Trump was inaugurated. After almost two months, veterans found VA’s lack of prompt placement of official photos concerning. Right after Rep. Mast left the facility, the images of the President and Secretary were taken down at the order of facility executives. A VA spokeswoman asserted the photos you see above could not be authenticated and that they must be sent from VA Central Office. So what is the delay? Is that true? She continued to say the actions of the Congressman and other veterans were “inappropriate.” She also asserted the video of the event published by Gruntworks was obtained illegally.

I am contacting Congressman Mast to request that he sees to it that the VA employees that are too childish and disrespectful to be in charge of our Veterans' care be fired from Government service.

Grow up!

