Negative rates in US? Here's why it could happen

Less than two months after the Fed enacted its first rate hike in more than nine years, market talk already has turned to whether the central bank's future may not be more hikes, but rather negative rates. Intensifying recession fears, volatile financial markets and moves toward negative rates by other central banks have triggered speculation over whether the Fed may have to reverse course on its tightening policy. Negative rates in the U.S. would be a highly unusual move. However, several high-ranking Fed officials, including Chair Janet Yellen, Vice Chair Stanley Fischer and New York Fed President Bill Dudley all have indicated the move would be something they would have to examine should financial conditions tighten and threats to economic growth increase. The Bank of Japan stunned markets recently with its move toward negative rates, which already were in play around Europe. The Fed's tightening while its global counterparts are easing has been a recurring worry for U.S. investors. Instituting negative rates has a goal of shocking banks into lending and stimulating inflation, which has been in short supply both in the U.S. and much of the world's developed markets. One of the main instruments the Fed could use is on the interest paid on excess reserves. Banks have $2.34 trillion stored at the Fed compared to $99.7 billion required. The Fed pays 0.5 percent on those reserves, so reducing that number or pushing it below zero would be one way the Fed could get money moving again into the broader economy

Europe is already there, Japan just went there, England is considering it, we are considering it...

What does that mean for us. well don't expect your mortgage to suddenly pay you for having a loan. You can expect to be charged for your retirement accounts and savings accounts though. Thanks! The Government is mad that banks and people are "hoarding" money? Well gee, what did they think the massive regulations and "bail in" set up would do? Other than freak the banks out...the threat of a FDIC seizure and liquidation of assets isn't a deterrent at all.

No more bail outs, that's great, however don't think for a second you are off the hook or that the TBTF institutions will be left to actually fail...oh no, we have a "bail in" procedure in place. Great. \s

And, no one is paying attention the little quake under your feet...we are in a "recovery"!! A "recovery" I tell you!! Now believe it, and pretend everything is honky dory!!! Nothing to see here, go look at Trump and Hilly!