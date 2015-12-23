IRS whistleblower finds millions in unverified tax refunds

Based on a review of 2.18 million tax returns, the system uncovered $10.5 billion of fraud due to identity theft and $4.96 billion of other fraudulent activity, according to the report. However, a computer programming error and what the IG deemed as the ineffective monitoring of potentially fraudulent tax returns resulted in the erroneous release of more than $46 million in refunds last year before the IRS could confirm the information was correct, according to the report. The IG’s investigative staff initiated the audit after an IRS whistleblower reported that the IRS was not working some taxpayer cases involving refunds. As a result, there was a good chance those refunds would be automatically released by computer before the agency could verify the accuracy of reported income and withholding information.