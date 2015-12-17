ObamaCare fear after tax freeze

The pair of budget deals negotiated by congressional leaders would halt or delay three ObamaCare taxes, forcing the president to make his biggest concession yet since his healthcare law was passed. Hours after the deal was announced, White House spokesman Josh Earnest downplayed the biggest change – a delay of the Cadillac tax – as “minimal.” But supporters of the law say they’re worried that the delay of these taxes, until after Obama leaves office, will ultimately lead to their demise. “The fear for advocates of the tax is that once Congress starts delaying it, it won’t last,” said Larry Levitt, a senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation and former Clinton administration health adviser. Most significantly, the legislation would again push back the “Cadillac” tax on employer healthcare benefits – a measure at the center of the Obama administration's efforts to contain healthcare costs. In total, those changes would take a $35 billion bite out of the law’s revenue stream, according to analyses released by congressional budget scorekeepers on Wednesday. If the changes to the law are made permanent, it would undermine a key argument for the cost-saving measures in the law. It could also mean that the Affordable Care Act ends up costing taxpayers money. “If those actually end up as repeals, all the sudden the law that was scheduled to save money in the first decade would cost money in the first decade,” said Loren Adler, research director for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.