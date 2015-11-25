Bailey, who is from the Miami area, suffered a head wound and will undergo surgery Wednesday for the non-life threatening injury, according to NFL Media. Bailey, 25, was reportedly shot twice in the head while sitting in a vehicle with three relatives and was in stable condition at a Miami hospital. The driver of the vehicle, Bailey's cousin, is in critical condition after he was shot "many times" while shielding two children in the car, according to NFL Media.
Rams' Stedman Bailey shot in head in Miami; team says WR in critical condition
Seeded on Wed Nov 25, 2015 5:35 AM
