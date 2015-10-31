Hillary Clinton — who used lavish donations from New York’s financial district to fund her career as a U.S. senator — is struggling to reclaim the advantage she once held over Republicans. Instead, Wall Street donors are favoring Republicans over Democrats in the 2016 campaign — a reversal from the last time Clinton ran for president when she and then-Sen. Barack Obama out-raised their GOP rivals with the financial sector’s cash.
Republicans beating Clinton, Dems in Wall Street donations
Seeded on Sat Oct 31, 2015 9:32 AM
