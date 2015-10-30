Man arrested in St. Louis-area church fires

ST. LOUIS - A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with a string of suspected arson fires at St. Louis-area churches, police said on Friday. Federal and local authorities are investigating seven fires set at doors of churches with primarily black congregations in the area since Oct. 8. St. Louis Metropolitan police said the man they had taken into custody on Thursday was black but did not identify him.
