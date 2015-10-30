Newsvine

Dreamz-515634

About Articles: 2 Seeds: 21 Comments: 4871 Since: Sep 2008

Man arrested in St. Louis-area church fires

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Dreamz-515634 View Original Article: MSNBC
Seeded on Fri Oct 30, 2015 2:23 PM
Discuss:

ST. LOUIS - A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with a string of suspected arson fires at St. Louis-area churches, police said on Friday. Federal and local authorities are investigating seven fires set at doors of churches with primarily black congregations in the area since Oct. 8. St. Louis Metropolitan police said the man they had taken into custody on Thursday was black but did not identify him.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor