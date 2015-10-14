Newsvine

Ex-Chicago schools chief pleads guilty to steering $23 million in contracts

CHICAGO— The former chief executive of the cash-strapped Chicago public school system pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court to her part of a scheme to steer $23 million in contracts to her former employer in exchange for bribes and kickbacks that would have netted her more than $2 million.

The school system, much like the city, is under intense financial pressure as it faces a nearly $500 million hole in its budget for the current school year and a teachers’ pension that is underfunded by about $10 billion.

