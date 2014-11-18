Mary Landrieu scrambles for 60th vote for Keystone - Elana Schor and Darren Goode - POLITICO

The frenzy over the Keystone pipeline has come down to Louisiana Democrat Mary Landrieu’s furious search for a 60th “yes” vote in the Senate — the culmination of a desperate week of arm-twisting by a lawmaker whose political career is on the line in the lame-duck Congress.

Never mind that President Barack Obama may well veto the bill, which would approve the Canada-to-Texas oil pipeline by taking the matter out of the hands of his State Department. With Keystone apparently stuck on 59 votes — one shy of the amount needed for passage — Landrieu has turned into a one-woman Senate whip, seeking a vote set for Tuesday night that would show her clout in oil-rich Louisiana ahead of her Dec. 6 runoff.

I find this ironic. A democrat "desperate" to save her seat. What is this? Dems are taking Republican ideas and running on them. LOL!