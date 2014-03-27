TSA officer on train's driver: 'She should have been fired' - DailyHerald.com

Are Unions putting the public at risk?

As a Transportation Security Administration officer, Milka Overton’s job is to keep people safe. Yet on her way to work Monday, Overton found herself in danger aboard the CTA Blue Line train that crashed at O’Hare — and she questions how the operator fell asleep at the wheel given that she had dozed off at work before.

“The very first time, she should have been fired or let go because you literally have people’s lives in your hands,” said Overton, who suffered an arm and shoulder injury when the train jumped the platform onto an escalator at 2:50 a.m. Monday.

National Transportation Safety Board investigator Ted Turpin confirmed at a Wednesday briefing the operator “did admit she dozed off prior to entering the station. She did not wake again until the train hit most of the end of the bumper.”

The CTA employee had nodded off before in February and was admonished, Turpin said.