Louisville police: 17 downtown mob incidents Saturday

The teen mob violence that spawned at least 17 assaults and robberies Saturday night in downtown Louisville may have been fermenting for nearly a week — and be connected to the fatal stabbing of a 14-year old on a TARC bus.

A TARC spokeswoman said Monday that a horde of teens attempted to storm a bus at 34th and Broadway on March 18, the same day Me'Mequale Offutt died of his injuries after he was stabbed in the heart two days earlier during a scuffle on a TARC bus.

A few hours later March 18, teenagers attacked another bus at 38th and Broadway and pelted it with rocks, said TARC spokeswoman Kay Stewart. Both buses were damaged, and both attacks were reported to police, she said.