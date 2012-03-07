Newsvine

Dreamz-515634

About Articles: 2 Seeds: 21 Comments: 4871 Since: Sep 2008

1MILLION DOLLAR LOTTO WINNER CONTINUES TO USE FOOD STAMPS

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Dreamz-515634 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe San Francisco Chronicle
Seeded on Wed Mar 7, 2012 2:18 PM
Discuss:

From the Daily Caller:

When Local 4 asked if she felt she had a right to the money, Clayton responded, “I mean I kinda do.”

Clayton justified the sentiment by explaining that after taking her winnings in a lump sum and having to pay taxes, the total amount was just over half of the initial winnings.

“I feel that it’s okay because I mean, I have no income and I have bills to pay,” she said. “I have two houses.”

This just takes the cake..she has two houses?? How is she getting state assistance with two houses? Tell me what you think...abuse and fraud of State programs make me sick. :(

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor