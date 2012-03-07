1MILLION DOLLAR LOTTO WINNER CONTINUES TO USE FOOD STAMPS

From the Daily Caller:
When Local 4 asked if she felt she had a right to the money, Clayton responded, “I mean I kinda do.”
Clayton justified the sentiment by explaining that after taking her winnings in a lump sum and having to pay taxes, the total amount was just over half of the initial winnings.
“I feel that it’s okay because I mean, I have no income and I have bills to pay,” she said. “I have two houses.”
This just takes the cake..she has two houses?? How is she getting state assistance with two houses? Tell me what you think...abuse and fraud of State programs make me sick. :(